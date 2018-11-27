La. governor asks President Trump to fix duplication of benefits issue

Flooding in August of 2016 in French Settlement
By Matt Houston | November 27, 2018 at 3:35 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 3:35 PM

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump, asking for help fixing the duplication of benefits problem that has cost more than 6,000 Louisiana families thousands in flood recovery dollars.

Congress passed a bill that was supposed to correct the problem, but the president never signed the waiver that would have allowed the state to distribute the funds. Now, a key deadline has passed and experts say they’re not sure if the state will actually get the $230 million it was expecting.

Edwards joins a number of other Louisiana lawmakers who are asking the president to clarify his position and help get flood victims their money faster.

