Greenpeace activists protest ahead of Polish climate summit

A Greenpeace activist looks at a chimney in the Belchatow power plant, the world's largest lignite-fired power station, in Belchatow, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. A group of environmentalists has climbed a smokestack at Europe’s largest lignite power plant in central Poland to spurr politicians to action at the global climate summit that the country will host next month. (AP Photo/Greenpeace via AP)
November 27, 2018 at 5:33 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:33 AM

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — A group of environmentalists has climbed a smokestack at Europe's largest lignite power plant in central Poland to spur politicians into action at the global climate summit that the country will host next month.

The Greenpeace activists climbed a 180-meter (590-feet) chimney at Belchatow, to draw attention to the need to cut the use of coal, a major reason behind global warming.

The climate summit, which takes place December 2-14, will see representatives from over 190 nations gather in Katowice, the heart of Poland's southern coal mining region of Silesia.

Poland says Katowice showcases how a colliery center can be transformed into a modern, environment-friendly city, with glass and metal buildings and parks now where the old mines used to be.

The Nov. 20, 2018 photo shows disused lift and buildings of the closed 'Katowice' coal mine which was turned into the Museum of Silesia that neighbors the venue of the Dec. 2-14 global climate summit in Katowice, in Poland's southern coal mining region. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo miners leave the shaft after an underground shift at the Wujek coal mine in Katowice, in Poland's southern mining region of Silesia. The mining industry has long been a source of pride and employment for generations of Silesians. For decades, its rich seams of hard, black coal were used to heat homes and provide electricity across Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo a miner puts away the equipment after an underground shift at the Wujek coal mine in Katowice, in Poland's southern mining region of Silesia. The mining industry has long been a source of pride and employment for generations of Silesians. For decades, its rich seams of hard, black coal were used to heat homes and provide electricity across Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo a mining rescue team arrive for their regular shift at the Wujek coal mine in Katowice, in Poland's southern mining region of Silesia. The mining industry has long been a source of pride and employment for generations of Silesians. For decades, its rich seams of hard, black coal were used to heat homes and provide electricity across Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo an employee walks by shelves of air filters used underground by the miners of the Wujek coal mine in Katowice, in Poland's southern mining region of Silesia. The mining industry has long been a source of pride and employment for generations of Silesians. For decades, its rich seams of hard, black coal were used to heat homes and provide electricity across Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo a miner passes by a lorry at at the Wujek coal mine in Katowice, in Poland's southern mining region of Silesia. The mining industry has long been a source of pride and employment for generations of Silesians. For decades, its rich seams of hard, black coal were used to heat homes and provide electricity across Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The Nov. 21, 2018 photo shows Tomasz Mlynarczyk, who operates heavy machinery to extract coal at the Wujek coal mine in Katowice, in Poland's southern mining region of Silesia. Coal is a 'treasure' for the 43-years-old miner. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The Nov. 20, 2018 photo shows disused lift and buildings of the closed "Katowice" coal mine which was turned into the Museum of Silesia that neighbors the venue of the Dec. 2-14 global climate summit in Katowice, in Poland's southern coal mining region. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo a miner leaves the shaft after an underground shift at the Wujek coal mine in Katowice, in Poland's southern mining region of Silesia. The mining industry has long been a source of pride and employment for generations of Silesians. For decades, its rich seams of hard, black coal were used to heat homes and provide electricity across Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
