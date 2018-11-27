FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend begins Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a cold Tuesday sun-up in the mid 30s for the Red Stick, we stayed under blue skies and sunshine through the afternoon, yet highs only made it into the mid 50s.
The forecast for Wednesday morning reads much the same. The First Alert Forecast calls for mid 30s for Wednesday’s start under clear skies, with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. The difference on Wednesday will be that afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s, about 10° warmer than Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday begins a warming trend that will take us into the mid to upper 70s by the weekend, so put away the winter coats, at least for now. There are no freezes in this forecast through the first week of December. Unfortunately, the warming trend this week comes with the return of rain. After a dry Wednesday, the Storm Team forecast calls for scattered rains on Thursday with rain likely for Friday and Saturday. In fact, will be on guard for the potential for a few strong t-storms Friday and early Saturday.
A storm system will be approaching from the west and northwest, serving as the rainmaker as we head into the weekend. Unfortunately, rather than sweeping on through and moving to the east, the system will stall and lift back to the north. That will keep the WAFB viewing area on the warm and unstable side of the system through the early part of next week. This set up calls for scattered rains for Sunday, Monday, and into Tuesday before a cold front finally sweeps through the Lower Mississippi Valley.
Once it does, temperatures will fall again, with afternoon highs dropping back down in the 50s for the latter half of next week (Dec. 5 through 7).
Yes, it’s going to be a 10-day roller coaster ride with temperatures to close out November and begin December. In addition, some WAFB neighborhoods could see as much as 2” to 4” of rain between Thursday and Tuesday.
