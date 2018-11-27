FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend begins Wednesday

Wednesday begins a warming trend that will take us into the mid to upper 70s by the weekend, so put away the winter coats, at least for now. There are no freezes in this forecast through the first week of December. Unfortunately, the warming trend this week comes with the return of rain. After a dry Wednesday, the Storm Team forecast calls for scattered rains on Thursday with rain likely for Friday and Saturday. In fact, will be on guard for the potential for a few strong t-storms Friday and early Saturday.