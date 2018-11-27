FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warning in effect

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Indeed, it’s a cold November morning.
A Freeze Warning will stay in effect until 8 a.m., though much of the area is reporting temperatures in the low/mid-30s. However, temps will potentially fall a few more degrees before sunrise.
Tuesday will be another sunny but cool day. Northerly winds won’t blow nearly as gusty as Monday. The high Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid-50s.
Overnight, it won’t get “as” cold. No warnings will be in effect. There will be mostly clear skies, with a low in the mid-30s.
Wednesday, sunshine will return and we’ll see a bit of a “warming trend,” with southeasterly winds and a high of 63 degrees.
