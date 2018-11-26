Deputy and suspect injured as police respond to stolen vehicle alert in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man was arrested after he fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle and struck an officer, prompting the officer to fire at him, according to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann. A second New Orleans man also was booked in connection with the investigation, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a third.
Tyrin Hamilton, 21, of the 9000 block of Bunker Hill Road, was booked with two counts of possession of stolen property and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer. Maurice Hicks Jr., 19, of the 2900 block of Toledano Street, was booked with two counts of possession of stolen property. An arrest warrant has been issued for Devonte Smith, 19, of the 9000 block of Bunker Hill Road, for two counts of possession of stolen property.
The incident began Monday (Nov. 26) at about 10:30 a.m. as deputies were in Arabi investigating a report of a stolen car received through the License Plate Recognition camera system. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle near the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Government Street, the driver, later identified as Hamilton, sped toward the deputy and struck him.
As the vehicle sped toward the deputy, the deputy fired, striking Hamilton.
Hamilton was taken into custody at the hospital after he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released, Pohlmann said. The deputy involved in the incident was also taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.
Pohlmann credits the use of the LPR system with the growing number of stolen vehicle arrests in St. Bernard.
“You’re not going to put my citizens at risk and my deputies at risk and not have any consequences,” Pohlmann said. “We are going to catch you, and we are going to take you to jail. And if you try to run over a deputy, you are putting yourself at risk, as well.”
