Deputy-involved shooting suspect: ‘I should have just shot her’

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of pointing a gun at a deputy Saturday night is facing charges.
Iredell County deputies were called out to a home on Tall Oak Drive near Lake Norman around 10 p.m. in reference to a fight between a father and son.
deputy-involved shooting in Iredell County sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Deputy Joanna Smith arrived at the home and says she heard screaming from inside as she approached the door.
Smith, an eight-year veteran, announced her presence and shined a flashlight. That’s when the suspect, 54-year-old Peter Scott Hay, opened the door with a gun in his hand, deputies say.
Hay reportedly refused to drop the gun when asked. “When the suspect came to the front door he opened it and raised the gun up, and pointed it at Deputy Smith,” deputies say. “She fired her duty weapon striking the suspect.”
Deputy Smith was able to secure the suspect’s weapon and provide medical aid until the paramedics arrived. Officials say the suspect was extremely intoxicated.
While Deputy Smith was rendering medical aid to the suspect a witness heard him saying “I should have just shot her,”official say.
Hay was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hay was charged with felony assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor communicating threats and was issued a $150,000 secured bond.
Neighbors like Anne Holden says she’s known the family, whose house she says the incident happened at, for about 18 years.
“He was shot, and he will be ok. So that’s good, to know that he’s ok,” said Holden.
The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Holden says all this happening right next to her house was shocking.
“What was alarming was there were so many cars in their drive and on our street,” said Holden.
Holden says she had knocks on her door from SBI investigators until about 1 a.m. asking if she knew anything about the family.
“We speak when we see them in the yard. The kids, all three of them, mowed our grass," said Holden. "I couldn’t say anything bad about them.”
The family did have cars in their driveway Sunday but did not answer the door.
Campbell said there is no threat to neighbors.
“Anytime we have an officer-involved shooting, we have someone from an outside agency come in and do an investigation and we’ll do an internal,” said Campbell.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation as standard procedure. Deputy Smith was also placed on administrative leave while the internal investigation is being conducted as standard procedure.
Sheriff Campbell also stated “I always want our officers to come home safe. In this case it appears the deputy responded appropriately to the threat of deadly force she faced, and did everything possible to protect herself and the victim who called us for help.”
