Democratic candidate for La. secretary of state to tour state ahead of runoff
By Rachael Thomas | November 27, 2018 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:05 PM

(WAFB) - Louisiana secretary of state candidate, Gwen Collins-Greenup (D) has released dates for her All Access Visibility Tour across the state. During the tour, Collins-Greenup will meet with voters, talk about issues affecting the state, and answer questions about herself, her campaign, and her goals for the office.

[ Collins-Greenup speaks after surprise secretary of state results ]

SHREVEPORT - Tuesday, November 27

  • Crystal Stairs Restaurant Area 
  • Southern University Shreveport 
  • 4916 Monkhouse Dr.

MONROE/LAFAYETTE - Wednesday, November 28

  • College Democrats
  • Town Hall

NEW ORLEANS - Thursday, November 29

  • Dillard University Area
  • SUNO University Area
  • Sammy’s Food Cafe
  • Marigny Area
  • 3336 Magazine St.
  • New Orleans Fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - Friday, November 30

  • 9836 Florida Blvd.
  • 1221 Gardere Ln.
  • 200 St. Louis St.
  • Louisiana Democratic Party Headquarters

BATON ROUGE/CLINTON - Saturday, December 1

  • 9702 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge
  • AKA Nu Gamma Omega Chapter Connections Forum Baton Rouge-Eden Park Branch Library Committee Rooms A & B 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge
  • Ballot Casting
  • Greenup Getup Rally

