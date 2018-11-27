Democratic candidate for La. secretary of state to tour state ahead of runoff

(WAFB) - Louisiana secretary of state candidate, Gwen Collins-Greenup (D) has released dates for her All Access Visibility Tour across the state. During the tour, Collins-Greenup will meet with voters, talk about issues affecting the state, and answer questions about herself, her campaign, and her goals for the office.
SHREVEPORT - Tuesday, November 27
- Crystal Stairs Restaurant Area
- Southern University Shreveport
- 4916 Monkhouse Dr.
MONROE/LAFAYETTE - Wednesday, November 28
- College Democrats
- Town Hall
NEW ORLEANS - Thursday, November 29
- Dillard University Area
- SUNO University Area
- Sammy’s Food Cafe
- Marigny Area
- 3336 Magazine St.
- New Orleans Fundraiser
BATON ROUGE - Friday, November 30
- 9836 Florida Blvd.
- 1221 Gardere Ln.
- 200 St. Louis St.
- Louisiana Democratic Party Headquarters
BATON ROUGE/CLINTON - Saturday, December 1
- 9702 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge
- AKA Nu Gamma Omega Chapter Connections Forum Baton Rouge-Eden Park Branch Library Committee Rooms A & B 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge
- Ballot Casting
- Greenup Getup Rally
