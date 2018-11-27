Creamed Spinach with Sugar-Cured Ham and Minced Yams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Comment:
Who doesn’t love creamed spinach? It is fast, easy to make, and versatile on the table. The ham in this recipe gives a hearty richness and light smoked flavor. You may also consider using bacon, tasso, or even smoked sausage. Plus, it has some sweetness with the addition of yams. This recipe is great as a side dish for steak and poultry or used as a dip at your next cocktail party.
Ingredients:
3 (6-ounce) bags baby spinach, washed, dried, stems removed and chopped
½ cup finely diced sugar-cured ham
½ cup minced yams
¼ pound butter, cubed
½ cup diced onions
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
5 tbsps flour
½ cup milk
¾ cup heavy whipping cream
1 (5.2-ounce) package Boursin® cheese, quartered
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
ground nutmeg to taste
Method:
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add ham and sauté 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add onions, bell peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add yams and cook 4–5 minutes or until tender. Whisk in flour until well blended. Cook 1 minute or until a white roux is achieved, stirring constantly. Do not brown.
Add milk and heavy whipping cream, stirring 2–3 minutes or until a thickened white sauce is achieved. Add Boursin® cheese, a little at a time, stirring until melted and smooth. Season to taste using salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, and nutmeg.
Add chopped spinach, stirring well into the cream sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook 5–7 minutes or until spinach is cooked well into the sauce. Adjust seasonings to taste and serve immediately.
