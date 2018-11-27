Creamed Spinach with Sugar-Cured Ham and Minced Yams

Who doesn’t love creamed spinach? It is fast, easy to make, and versatile on the table. The ham in this recipe gives a hearty richness and light smoked flavor. You may also consider using bacon, tasso, or even smoked sausage. Plus, it has some sweetness with the addition of yams. This recipe is great as a side dish for steak and poultry or used as a dip at your next cocktail party.