Coach Odums previews SWAC Championship game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will hold his weekly news conference Tuesday to preview the Jaguars big game against the Alcorn State Braves.
It will start around 12:30 p.m. WAFB will stream the news conference LIVE on its digital platforms.
This will be Jaguar’s first appearance in the conference championship and it comes after an exciting 38-28 victory against rival Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.
Alcorn State (8-3, 6-1 SWAC) beat Southern earlier in the season 20-3, but the Jags bounced back and won their last four games earning a spot in the big game.
The Braves earned home field advantage after posting the league’s best conference record.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, MS.
