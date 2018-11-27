Coach Odums previews SWAC Championship game

Southern University head coach Dawson Odums (Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | November 27, 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will hold his weekly news conference Tuesday to preview the Jaguars big game against the Alcorn State Braves.

This will be Jaguar’s first appearance in the conference championship and it comes after an exciting 38-28 victory against rival Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.

Alcorn State (8-3, 6-1 SWAC) beat Southern earlier in the season 20-3, but the Jags bounced back and won their last four games earning a spot in the big game.

The Braves earned home field advantage after posting the league’s best conference record.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, MS.

