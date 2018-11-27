Better Business Bureau warns consumers about gift card scams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - You might want to think twice about buying gift cards this Christmas.
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning consumers about a particular gift card scam going around after receiving calls about it.
Carmen Million is the president and CEO of the BBB of South Central Louisiana. She explained that while gift cards are an easy gift to give, consumers need to be careful about where they purchase them.
“Unfortunately, there are scammers who go to particular stores especially if they have the gift cards that are in an open space that is unprotected and they will get the numbers off the card,” said Million. “They will then wait a day or a week or so and they will remove every penny off of that card. Of course that unsuspecting buyer doesn’t realize it. They give the gift card and the person goes to use it and there’s nothing on it.”
Here are some tips to avoid getting scammed this holiday season:
- Inspect the card carefully before purchasing it to make sure it has not been opened
- Pull a gift card from the back of the roll and hope it has not been compromised
- Those receiving a gift card should see if registering the card online is an option
- Use it right away
If you think you are a victim of this scam, contact the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana by calling 346-5222.
