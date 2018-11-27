Baton Rouge students earn perfect scores on SAT and ACT

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Four Baton Rouge Magnet High School students got perfect SAT and ACT scores, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools on Tuesday.
The EBR schools added the students are involved in extracurricular activities.
Jonathan Poss enjoys competition math and is president of the Science Club. Junior Marcus Schafer plays violin in the BRMHS Orchestra. Junior Khanh is the Vice President of the STEM Club, and Steven Guo is conducting Stem Cell research at the LSU Vet School.
Since 2017, 15 Baton Rouge Magnet High School students have scored a perfect 36 and another 23 have scored 35 on the ACT.
Out of 1.7 million students who take the SAT, 300 of them earn a perfect score, and 1 tenth of 1 percent of students get a perfect 36 score on the ACT.
