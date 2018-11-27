Baton Rouge student earn perfect scores on SAT and ACT

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge student earned a perfect score on his ACT and SAT, and three others scored a perfect on their ACT test, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish schools on Tuesday.
Jonathan Poss, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, earned the highest score for both the SAT and ACT. Poss enjoys competition math and is president of the Science Club.
In addition, three Baton Rouge Magnet High School juniors earned a 36 on their ACT test. Marcus Schafer plays violin in the BRMHS Orchestra. Khanh Pham is the Vice President of the STEM Club, and Steven Guo is conducting Stem Cell research at the LSU Vet School.
Since 2017, 15 Baton Rouge Magnet High School students have scored a perfect 36 and another 23 have scored 35 on the ACT.
Out of 1.7 million students who take the SAT, 300 of them earn a perfect score, and 1 tenth of 1 percent of students get a perfect 36 score on the ACT.
