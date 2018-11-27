Baton Rouge organizations ask community members to give back for #GivingTuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Charitable organizations around Baton Rouge are asking community members to help spread holiday cheer by donating money or spending time volunteering for Giving Tuesday.
#GivingTuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York City and is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a way for folks to donate to charities and non profits as people focus on their end-of-year giving after the weekend of consumerism.
Local organizations participating in Giving Tuesday are listed below.
