Baton Rouge General opens express clinic near LSU campus

“When you’re sick, you want care that is fast, convenient, and affordable. And you want it delivered with compassion. Our Express Care team is grateful for the opportunity to serve the urgent care needs of those who live, work, play, and learn around and on LSU’s campus. Whether you’re waking up to the flu on Saturday or need stitches on a Tuesday evening, you can count on our Express Care team to treat you right,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of BRG.