Baton Rouge General opens express clinic near LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) is celebrating the grand opening of its latest Express Care clinic near the south gates of LSU.
The clinic is located in the Highland Village shopping center at 4410 Highland Rd. and is open seven days per week to treat serious, but non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, including sprains, minor cuts and burns, allergic reactions, sinus infections, earaches, and fevers. The clinic also sports a lab, x-ray machine, and EKG. The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
“When you’re sick, you want care that is fast, convenient, and affordable. And you want it delivered with compassion. Our Express Care team is grateful for the opportunity to serve the urgent care needs of those who live, work, play, and learn around and on LSU’s campus. Whether you’re waking up to the flu on Saturday or need stitches on a Tuesday evening, you can count on our Express Care team to treat you right,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of BRG.
The clinic was designed to create the best possible experience for patients, with providers using iPads with patients to create a paperless environment, meaning no more paperwork for patients to fill out. The clinic is also designed for walk-ins and offers online scheduling as well. Free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar add to the patient experience as well.
BRG has two other Express Care locations, one on Bluebonnet and one in Geismar. A fourth location is set to open at Nicholson Gateway in spring of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.