Baton Rouge couple to participate in Relay for Life LipSync Battle

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One Baton Rouge couple has been practicing hard to participate in this year’s Relay for Life LipSync Battle.
Erick Sanchez of Sanchez Plastic Surgery and his wife, Stephanie, are participating in this year’s competition, which will benefit the American Cancer Society. Dr. Sanchez and his wife have been practicing their routine, which is choreographed with backup dancers. They’re ready to do their part Tuesday, December 4 at The Varsity Theatre.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $75 for VIP. Click here to purchase tickets online. Click here for more information about the fundraising event.
Anyone unable to attend the event is of course welcomed to donate online. Click here to support the American Cancer Society via Erick and Stephanie.
