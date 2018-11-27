Authorities identify man accused of stealing crate of cigarettes from Baton Rouge Circle K

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is wanted for allegedly stealing a crate of cigarettes from a Circle K gas station in Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Early Friday morning, a man, identified as 37-year-old Richard Ellis, went inside the Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and picked up a merchandise crate containing cigarettes before walking out of the store with them.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the incident is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the man’s arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
