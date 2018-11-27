Amazon says ‘vast majority’ of deliveries now getting to customers in Baton Rouge with no issues

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Retail giant, Amazon.com, says the “vast majority” of deliveries are now getting to customers without issue after numerous complaints recently about their “overwhelmed” facility in the Red Stick.
Dozens of Amazon customers in the Baton Rouge area posted their frustrations online, saying their packages were never delivered or dropped off several days late. Many complained their address was listed as “undeliverable.”
WAFB reached out to Amazon Monday for an update on the situation. The company released the following statement:
"We work very hard to deliver on our fast shipping promise, and customer satisfaction is our top priority. The vast majority of deliveries are now getting to customers without issue.”
