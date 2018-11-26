Tips on how to shop safely on Cyber Monday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It's that time of the year again when deals and steals are oozing from online merchants. There are a few tips will make sure you're protected as you shop. First, make sure you're on a real website.
“People put a lot of money into building fake websites, so one of the best things you can do is to bookmark the online sites that you like the most, then go to those bookmarked sites. That way you're not getting onto scammed websites,” says Dustin Puryear, CEO of Puryear IT in Baton Rouge.
Most online vendors these days have that little lock in the address bar, letting users know their website is encrypted. He says most online stores that handle financial data, display that lock icon, “That really is a standard now. A lot of web browsers now will actually warn you if they don't have encrypted connections. So, it's implied for most sites that they're going to encrypt their data,” Puryear says.
The Better Business Bureau says Cyber Monday is one of the biggest days of the year for online sales. According to the BBB, “In 2017, mobile shopping on Cyber Monday added up to $2 billion in a 24 hour period.”
Whether you decide to browse online through the comfort of your home or while you're out—Puryear says as long as the website is secure, you're blocked from hackers.
“The most important thing there is to make sure you have a protected computer. You don't want to go to a coffee shop and you don't have a software firewall activated on your laptop,” he says.
When it's finally time to make that big buy, consider using a credit card instead of a debit. Puryear says it’s a big risk with a debit card because if money is stolen, it could take weeks to get it back.
“There's a little bit of a liability difference, but it's basically are they taking the banks money or taking your money, with the debit card they're taking your money," he says.
When using that credit card, experts say to ask your bank or credit card company for a temporary number. Puryear says most banks will now offer temporary numbers for online purchases.
“Those credit card numbers will last for several hours or several days, depending on how you configure it,” he says. “It will expire eventually so even if someone gets it, it doesn't matter, and you never expose your real credit card number.”
Finally, don't just protect yourself while you're making the purchase, look at your bank statements for several days after you've bought something.
“You want to see if anyone might have stolen your credit card number or by using your bank account information after the purchase,” Puryear says. “That’s when a lot of the theft is going to happen. Once they get your credit card number, they may actually send you a valid product but then they're going to keep recharging you. Some people may not notice those extra charges on their account."
Puryear also suggests enabling multi-factor authentication when shopping. That’s when a site will text a special code to a mobile device to identify the user.
