SWAC Championship ticket information available

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Southern will play in its first ever SWAC Championship after beating rival Grambling State 38-28 Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Jaguars (7-3, 6-1 SWAC) will play Alcorn State (8-3, 6-1 SWAC) Saturday, Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium.
The Braves earned home field advantage after posting the league’s best conference record.
The championship game will be the second meeting for the teams this season. Alcorn State won the first match up in Sept., 20-3.
The Southern University ticket office will sell $32 general admission tickets for the 2018 Toyota SWAC Championship starting Tuesday, November 27 at 9 a.m. The ticket office will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. prior to the start of the home basketball games. The ticket office will observe regular hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday and Friday.
Fans attempting to purchase tickets on Game Day must purchase them at the Alcorn State Ticket Office.
Tickets can be also bought online here.
