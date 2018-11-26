Red Stick Moms Blog shares Cyber Monday deals for kids gifts

TIPS:
· Keep checking during the day
· Read the fine print to see what items are covered
· Deals are BY category if you’re looking for something specifically
· Price check each site first before settling
· Use Ebates for cashback WHILE you shop
· Also look at shipping times…most are 2 to 3 days
AMAZON
· Echo Dot for Kids (reg. 69.99) on sale for $49.99
· Fire HD 8 (reg 169) on sale for $99
· All Melissa and Doug are 30% off
· Pencil Grip Kwik Stix (39% off)
· Garmin Vivofit Jr (reg 79.99) on sale for $49
· All LEGO prices have been slashed by $5-10
· Flybar $24.99
· Flybar iPogo Jr $89.99
· Radio Flyer scooter (34.99)
TARGET
*EXTRA 15% off of online sales BUT exclusions do apply.
· BOGO for 60% off for clothing, shoes and accessories
· Melissa and Doug also on sale
· Up to 30% of LEGOS (but no extra 15% off here)
· Buy 2, get 1 free Paw Patrol Toys
· 15% off of Kidkraft doll house play sets
· Save 20% on Fisher Price
· Hoverboards and Scooters will also be on sale
· 10% off of Radioflyer items
WALMART
Roll back prices on lots of items but this would be the last place to check as their selection is way more limited.