Red Stick Moms Blog shares Cyber Monday deals for kids gifts
Retailers look to rake in even more holiday cash from consumers on Cyber Monday.
November 26, 2018 at 5:27 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 5:27 AM

Information provided by Red Stick Moms Blog

TIPS:

· Keep checking during the day

· Read the fine print to see what items are covered

· Deals are BY category if you’re looking for something specifically

· Price check each site first before settling

· Use Ebates for cashback WHILE you shop

· Also look at shipping times…most are 2 to 3 days

AMAZON

· Echo Dot for Kids (reg. 69.99) on sale for $49.99

· Fire HD 8 (reg 169) on sale for $99

· All Melissa and Doug are 30% off

· Pencil Grip Kwik Stix (39% off)

· Garmin Vivofit Jr (reg 79.99) on sale for $49

· All LEGO prices have been slashed by $5-10

· Flybar $24.99

· Flybar iPogo Jr $89.99

· Radio Flyer scooter (34.99)

TARGET

*EXTRA 15% off of online sales BUT exclusions do apply.

· BOGO for 60% off for clothing, shoes and accessories

· Melissa and Doug also on sale

· Up to 30% of LEGOS (but no extra 15% off here)

· Buy 2, get 1 free Paw Patrol Toys

· 15% off of Kidkraft doll house play sets

· Save 20% on Fisher Price

· Hoverboards and Scooters will also be on sale

· 10% off of Radioflyer items

WALMART

Roll back prices on lots of items but this would be the last place to check as their selection is way more limited.