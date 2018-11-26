NOPD officer arrested after leading police on multi-parish chase with minor in car

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An NOPD officer has been booked on multiple charges after leading police on a multi-parish chase with a minor in his car.
According to Kenner Police, officers responded to a call regarding a possible drunk driver at the CVS on West Esplanade Avenue at 10 p.m. on Sunday
Kenner Police said the suspect was denied the sale of alcohol due to his impairment.
Officers approached the suspect in the drug store parking lot and conducted a traffic stop. When officers approached, the suspect began to flee in his vehicle, according to the report.
The vehicle then led officers on a chase through Kenner and into New Orleans East.
The report said the driver, Carlos Peralta, struck a curb at Morrison Road after hitting spike strips.
The vehicle caught on fire, but Peralta refused to exit the vehicle, according to the report. Kenner Police said a 15-year-old quickly exited the burning vehicle.
Officers removed him from the car and arrested him.
According to Kenner Police, Peralta was incoherent and smelled of alcohol. He was unable to perform a standardized field sobriety test and was taken into custody by NOPD, according to the report.
NOPD officials confirmed that Peralata is an NOPD officer, and that he is under emergency suspension.
They issued the following statement regarding the incident:
"On Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 11:57 p.m., Kenner Police Department received a call reporting a disturbance in the 800 block of West Esplanade Street. The disturbance involved an individual later identified as NOPD Officer Carlos Peralta. Kenner Police officers, assisted by Louisiana State Police pursued Peralta onto Interstate 10 through Jefferson Parish and into Orleans Parish. While pursuing Peralta, officers observed him to be operating his vehicle in a reckless manner. During the pursuit, Peralta’s vehicle caught fire. The pursuit ended in the 5700 block of Morrison Road where he was taken into custody. “I have been very clear the NOPD does not and will not tolerate this type of behavior from our officers whether they are on or off duty. “We will not allow the actions of one to stain the significant progress this department continues to make as a whole to provide the citizens of New Orleans with a world class department,” said Superintendent Michael Harrison. Peralta was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. Peralta was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Officer Peralta, a 22-year veteran, was placed on emergency suspension.”
He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated flight from an officer, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
