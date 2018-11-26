NOPD officer arrested after leading police on multi-parish chase with minor in car

"On Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 11:57 p.m., Kenner Police Department received a call reporting a disturbance in the 800 block of West Esplanade Street. The disturbance involved an individual later identified as NOPD Officer Carlos Peralta. Kenner Police officers, assisted by Louisiana State Police pursued Peralta onto Interstate 10 through Jefferson Parish and into Orleans Parish. While pursuing Peralta, officers observed him to be operating his vehicle in a reckless manner. During the pursuit, Peralta’s vehicle caught fire. The pursuit ended in the 5700 block of Morrison Road where he was taken into custody. “I have been very clear the NOPD does not and will not tolerate this type of behavior from our officers whether they are on or off duty. “We will not allow the actions of one to stain the significant progress this department continues to make as a whole to provide the citizens of New Orleans with a world class department,” said Superintendent Michael Harrison. Peralta was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. Peralta was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Officer Peralta, a 22-year veteran, was placed on emergency suspension.”