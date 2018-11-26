New EMS station dedicated to late councilman, Buddy Amoroso

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The St. George area has a new EMS station.
The mayor and the wife of late councilman, Buddy Amoroso, cut the ribbon on the new station 13. EMS workers were forced out of the old location when it flooded back in 2016. The new station is named in honor of Amoroso for his commitment to public safety.
“Buddy loved Baton Rouge and Buddy loved the citizens of Baton Rouge, and that’s what he wanted to do is always help the people of Baton Rouge, so for this building to be standing, it just means everything,” said Denise Amoroso, Buddy’s widow.
The new station is at the corner of Millerville Road and Old Hammond Highway.
