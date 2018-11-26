Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana to be crowned in Baton Rouge Dec. 1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competition will be held in Baton Rouge Saturday, December 1 at the Rehabilitation Hospital.
The crowning ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. after the daylong pageant at the hospital, located at 8585 United Plaza Blvd. The public is invited to attend. Three contestants will be competing for the title of 2019 Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
Karen Roy, the current Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, hopes she can retain her title. When Roy was 19-years-old, she was shot in the back during an armed robbery and was left paralyzed from the waist down. After being crowned, Roy traveled the state to promote her platform, “Stand for Life,” advocating for all those that live with disabilities.
And in July, Roy was crowned Ms. Wheelchair America 2019.
“It has been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I look forward to helping the newly crowned Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana 2019 as she takes her message around the state providing education and promoting advocacy for individuals with disabilities,” said Roy.
The Brain Injury Association of Louisiana/Louisiana Chapter of the United Spinal Association (BIALA) is presenting the competition in an effort to provide education and to provide advocacy for those with disabilities.
For more information about the pageant, contact Kimberly Hill at kim@biala.org or call 504-982-0685.
