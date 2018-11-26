MoveBR road tax gains more support

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former Shaw Group CEO Jim Bernhard made it clear why he’s supporting East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s MoveBR road tax Monday.
“Why don’t big companies come to Baton Rouge? Why should they?” Bernhard asked, pausing between rhetorical questions. “What great thing do we have to offer them?”
Bernhard is among a plethora of local leaders supporting the plan that would fund nearly 70 projects in the capital region with a half-cent sales tax increase through 2049 that would raise around $1 billion total. Find a list of the proposed projects here.
Bernhard says investing in infrastructure, public safety, and education is the key to attracting more business to the capital region. “It’s not for you. It’s for everyone else that comes past you,” Bernhard said. “What better legacy do you have to leave your children?”
If the tax passes, most of the plans would be paid for in advance so they can be completed in the next “Ten to twelve years,” Weston Broome said earlier this month. That means the remaining two decades of the tax will be on the books to pay off projects that would already be complete.
DOTD officials said Monday they don’t expect any aspects of the plan to interfere with federally funded construction projects, including the expansion of I-10 or the adjustment to the Washington Street exit. Broome says the MoveBR plan could pave the way for a new bridge, potentially allowing drivers to exit off to an expanded Nicholson Drive near the Iberville Parish line.
“We’re moving Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish forward and what we do now will serve as the foundation for future projects, a future bridge, or other initiatives down the road,” Weston Broome said. “It’s about governing 10, 20, 30, even 50 years down the road.”
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council killed a previous attempt at a parish-wide traffic fix, which would have been funded with a property tax.
Medical professionals also endorsed the plan at the Baton Rouge Press Club luncheon, noting emergency response vehicles get caught in traffic too. “Time is of the essence,” Baton Rouge General Hospital CEO Edgardo Tenreiro said. “If you think about what happens when you have a heart attack or a stroke, that minute matters.”
Others who spoke in support of the tax were attorney, Preston Castille, Exxon’s Jennifer Dunphy, and Baton Rouge Health District Director Suzy Sonnier.
