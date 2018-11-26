Man wanted in armed robbery at Baton Rouge Circle K

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Circle K gas station in Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Circle K on Coursey Boulevard near W E Heck Ct. for a reported armed robbery.
The suspected man entered the store, pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and demanded money.
The man is about 5 feet 10 inches and weights 180 pounds. Authorities believe the man is in his 50’s and has gray facial hair. The man was wearing dark-colored jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie.
Anyone who can help identity the suspected man or the incident is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
