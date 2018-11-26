Man accused of severely beating woman during fight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman suffered deep cuts to her face during a fight with a man, according to investigators.
Court documents state Kendrick Morgan, 25, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday.
According to the probable cause report, Morgan and the victim got into a fight in which he hit her several times in the face and to the body. It added the woman grabbed a machete at one point during the attack to defend herself, but during a struggle over the blade, Morgan allegedly bit her on the hand and was able to take it from her.
The report stated Morgan continued to beat the victim while armed with the machete, but it did not specifically indicate that he hit the victim with it.
The victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital and police were later contacted. According to the report, she suffered at least two cuts on her forehead and a two-inch deep cut on her chin.
The report added during their investigation, police learned the victim has an active protective order against Morgan. Police found out Morgan had also gone to the hospital. He was arrested at Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room.
Morgan was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder and violation of a protective order. No bond is set.
According to jail records, Morgan was arrested on October 31 on a charge of second-degree battery. He was just released on November 21 after posting a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.