Iberville Parish deputies arrest pair found with cocaine, Xanax, and more

PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) - A man and woman are facing multiple drug charges following a bust in Iberville Parish.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Amanda Lagarde, 35, of Plaquemine, and Willie Williams, 32, of Maringouin, were arrested Monday.
Sheriff Brett Stassi Sr. said narcotics agents received information that a shipment of illegal drugs was headed to the parish and they were able to intercept it.
He added the agents seized 2.2 lbs of cocaine (1 kilo or 1 brick), 9 lbs. of high-grade hydroponic marijuana, 75 Xanax pills, and 37 hydrocodone pills.
Lagarde was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III narcotics, and possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics.
Williams is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Schedule III narcotics, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics.
According to Stassi, more arrests are imminent.
