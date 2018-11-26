Hotel lodging group takes stance against proposed Gonzales hotel tax

Prashant Patel with the Asian American Hotel Owners Association says 80 percent of the hotel guests are from the petro-chemical industry. He says to keep those customers, hotel owners would have to eat the cost. “We would have to lower our rates to make sure we meet the needs of our guests. When these events are being held, they [planners] shop around for how much they are going to be charged for occupancy tax, room rates, and availability, so these planners try to look for places budgeted for people coming in as well. They are going to look at the 2 percent added tax, and eventually it does hurt the hotels and restaurants,” Patel said.