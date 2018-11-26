HOLIDAY HELPING HAND: Support Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge by shopping with AmazonSmile

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s the season of giving, but some community members may be hard pressed to find additional funds for charity and families in need this holiday season. Thankfully, local organizations are partnering with Amazon so shoppers can donate as they purchase their holiday gifts.
Local organizations participating in the AmazonSmile program, like Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge, earn 0.5 percent of the purchase price of eligible products through donations from the AmazonSmile Foundation, according to information posted to Amazon’s website.
Operated by Amazon with the same products, prices, and shopping features as Amazon.com, community members are asked to shop on AmazonSmile.com
and select Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge as their charitable organization of choice.
If your organization is seeking donations during the holiday season and would like to be a part of our "Holiday Helping Hand" series
