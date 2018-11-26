Free legal advice being offered this Saturday at East Baton Rouge Parish library

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Need some legal advice? The East Baton Rouge Parish library is hosting a free event that’ll help get those questions answered on Saturday.
Local attorneys with the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association will be available at the Carver Branch from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for one-on-one 15-minute sessions. The confidential sessions will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
