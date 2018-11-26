Football affects youth brain development in just one season, study says

(CNN) - A new study finds young football players may see damage to their brains, even after one season on the field.
The study looked at 60 football players between the ages of nine of 18.
The players had no history of head trauma or developmental issues prior to playing football.
"Our study has found a significant decrease in gray matter pruning in the frontal default mode network, which is involved in higher cognitive functions, such as the planning and controlling of social behaviors, " said study co-author Gowtham Krishnan Murugesan, a radiology research assistant at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
After one season, researchers say high-impact players had damage to an essential part of brain development.
Researchers note the results mirror other recent findings, but they say more research is needed because the study didn’t look at long term effects.
Experts point out caution should be used in all sports, not just football.
"It's soccer; it's ice hockey; it's wrestling," he said. "It's any sport that has the potential for collision and head impact," said Dr. Julian Bailes, director of neurosurgery and co-director of the NorthShore University HealthSystem Neurological Institute, who was not involved in the research.
