FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Prep for freezing temperatures tonight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - What a difference: high temperatures only reaching the 50s for Monday afternoon after highs climbed into the mid and upper 70s on Sunday!
Clear skies, northwesterly winds and a dry, continental air mass will all combine to deliver a light freeze for the northern half of the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING (from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday) for the Florida Parishes and SW Mississippi. Fortunately, temperatures will only dip to freezing briefly in and around metro Baton Rouge. Temperatures could slip into the upper 20s for parts of SW Mississippi, but even there the freeze duration is expected to run less than three to five hours.
Bottom line: protect the extra-sensitive plants, check on your neighbors and the outdoor pets, but do not worry about wrapping pipes if you have not already done so.
We expect clear skies throughout Tuesday, which should help warm things up in the morning. Looks for lunchtime temperatures around 50 degrees or so for the Red Stick with an afternoon high in the mid to upper 50s.
It gets cold again for Wednesday morning although just about the entire WAFB region should stay above freezing. We could see temperatures slip to 32 degrees or below north of the LA/MS state line but with very brief durations. Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.
Rain is back in the First Alert Forecast for Thursday (50%), Friday (60%) and the first half of Saturday (70%). We climb back on the temperature roller coaster, too, with highs in the 70s for all three days. With a little luck, we should begin a dry-out during the latter half of Saturday and that will continue into Sunday. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach around 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Unfortunately, Sunday’s “rain reprieve” is a short one with scattered-to-likely rains expected for Monday and Tuesday.
