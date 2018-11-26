FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Noticeably colder; breezy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As expected, it is noticeably colder Monday morning than this same time Sunday and it is breezy.
Generally, temperatures are starting out in the mid-40s but will likely drop a few more degrees during the early commute. Our forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies in the morning but clearing by lunchtime, with gusty northwesterly winds and a high only in the mid-50s (compare that to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon).
Overnight, it will be clear and cold, with the low falling into the lower 30s. A freeze warning has been issued for some parts of the area.
Tuesday, it will be sunny and staying cooler than normal for late November, with a daytime high topping out at 56 degrees.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.