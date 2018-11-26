FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the work week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Canadian cold front will push through the local area Sunday night bringing a big chill to the air to start the work/school week.
Winds will stay breezy through the first part of Monday making feel even colder. Morning lows will be in the low 40°s Monday with feels like temps making it feel 28°-33°.
Winds will diminish by the afternoon and skies will start to clear, but afternoon temperatures won’t get out of the mid 50°s Monday.
A brief, light freeze is forecast for areas north and east of Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Morning lows in metro Baton Rouge will be a degree above freezing (33°).
Bring in the pets and sensitive plants especially if you live north and east of Baton Rouge. No need to cover outdoor plants as freeze duration won’t be long enough to cause damage.
It stays chilly Tuesday with highs once again only reaching the mid 50°s.
Another cold morning start will be felt Wednesday before we shed the jackets for short sleeves once again to end the week. Highs will return to the 70°s by Thursday.
Our next storm system will approach as we move into the weekend. The European model continues to indicate a possibility for severe weather with this weather feature while the GFS is a little less intense.
Expect a likely chance for showers and t-storms next Saturday. Exact timing is still unknown so don’t cancel any outdoor plans you may have just yet, but be prepared to move them indoors. This storm system will be of Pacific origin meaning the cool down behind it won’t be significant.
There will be a slight drop off in temperatures to close out the weekend. A more robust front is forecast to arrive Monday into Tuesday of the following week.
