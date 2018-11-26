Embassy warns U.S. citizens to ‘keep a low profile’ after 'credible’ terrorist threat in DRC

(WAFB) - U.S. citizens traveling to the Democratic Republic of Congo during the holiday season are asked to “keep a low profile,” to avoid being involved in possible terrorist activity.
The United State Embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo issued an alert Saturday urging U.S. citizens to maintain a “heightened level of vigilance” following the discovery of “credible and specific” information of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. Government facilities in Kinshasa.
According to the State Department, security in parts of the country “remains unstable due to the activities of rebel and other armed groups and ongoing military operations," CBS News reported Saturday.
The embassy recommended specific actions for Americans to take to remain safe, including:
- Maintaining a heightened level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness.
- Monitoring local media for updates.
- Keeping a low profile and notify friends and family of your safety.
- Review the country page and remain alert for potentially dangerous situations.
In response to the threat, the U.S. Mission will be closed to the public and only staffing minimal employees on Monday, November 26, 2018. U.S. citizens in need of emergency services can call 081-556-0151.
