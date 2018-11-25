Brees is entering the twilight of his career, but his passing numbers say different

“I feel 25. I don’t feel 23. I mean mind over matter. You cannot stop the aging process, but I think you can delay it a little of that. I am having fun playing the game, and I have a definite routine. It takes a lot of time. Not just the time to prepare for the opponent, talking film work and studying the plan, practice time and all that. But the time it takes to recover, and take care of your body, and the maintenance, and the weight room, and all those things. But I have a good routine. I like where I am at, but you feel like there are still strides to be made,” said Brees.