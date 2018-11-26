Bear opens door, walks into California Highway Patrol facility

TRUCKEE, CA (WAFB) - A furry intruder was caught on camera sneaking into the California Highway Patrol facility in Truckee, California.
The law enforcement agency posted the surveillance video of a bear standing on his back legs to open the door before he peeked his head through the door.
The bear then walked into the room on all fours, briefly sniffing at the vending machines near the door. As the animal left the building, two armed troopers quickly trailed after him.
And the agency seems to take delight in its unexpected visitor. Last week, CHP posted another surveillance video of another alleged sighting of the dubbed “Donner Pass Bear” in the parking lot near the department’s office, saying that its “bear friend” returned for a visit.
