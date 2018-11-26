American Red Cross encourages gifting donations on Giving Tuesday

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - During the holidays, the American Red Cross hopes you’ll consider bringing comfort and hope to people in need by making donations during their 2018 Holiday Giving Campaign.
On Giving Tuesday, November 27, donors can give a gift that gives back while supporting the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross. Donors can give a charitable gift in a friend or family members name by making a donation online.
- HELP DISASTER VICTIMS: A gift of $250 can deliver hot meals for 25 people who need nourishment after a disaster. A donation of $100 can provide a family of two with a full day’s worth of emergency shelter with meals, snacks, blankets, a cot and hygiene supplies. A gift of $50 can provide blankets for 10 people.
- HELP OUR VETERANS: A donation of $125 can help veterans transition back to civilian life by connecting them and their families to critical services such as food, housing, counseling and rehabilitation.
- HELP INTERNATIONALLY: A gift of $100 can help provide lifesaving vaccinations for 100 children who face an increased risk of measles and rubella around the world.
“Every day, home fires and other everyday crises turn people’s lives upside down,” said Joshua Joachim, regional executive for the Louisiana Red Cross. “Families are counting on your support to remember them during this special time of year."
RED CROSS IN LOUISIANA (Because of contributions from July 1 to October 31)
- Provided 5,794 services to military members, veterans and families
- Enrolled 9,361 people in lifesaving courses like first aid, CPR and AED
