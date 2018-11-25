Over 500,000 Diono car seats recalled for safety issue

(WAFB) - Over 500,000 car seats made by Diono US are being recalled because they might not protect children in a crash, according to CBS News.
The recall covers the Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster seats, which were made as early as January 2014.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had published documents in October saying children over 65 pounds in these car seats have an increased risk of chest injury in a crash.
Diono has no reports of injuries involving these car seats, however, the issue was discovered during company testing.
The recall officially started November 22.
If you have this car seat, call Diono at (855) 463-4666. The company is offering remedy kits, which can be ordered on its website.
You can look up other car seat recalls on the NHTSA’s recall web page.
