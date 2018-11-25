Man wearing no pants attacks manager, dies at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - Police are investigating what caused a man to allegedly attack a female manager and terrorize workers inside a Houston fast food restaurant.
A pantless man, identified by police as a white man in his 40s, died Thursday night after officers detained him outside a Whataburger.
Officers say the man was “in crisis” when he entered the restaurant and began throwing garbage cans and chairs. He also jumped up on the counter.
The scared employees called 911 and evacuated the restaurant, but the man followed them, allegedly assaulting a female manager.
When officers arrived, they were able to get the suspect in handcuffs, but then, he collapsed.
Witness Ruben Cortade says he saw a firefighter perform CPR on the man.
"They rolled him over to do CPR on him. I saw the firefighter doing CPR to the point where he put his hands up in the air, and they just loaded him onto the gurney and took him away," Cortade said.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking into what may have caused the man’s erratic behavior and his subsequent death.
The Whataburger employees were shaken up, but no one was seriously injured.
