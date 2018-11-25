LSU player development director Kevin Faulk involved in fight after Texas A&M game

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WAFB) - Kevin Faulk, LSU’s director of player development, was seen in a scuffle with a credentialed Texas A&M sideline member following a seven-overtime loss for the Tigers on Saturday at Kyle Field, according to ESPN.
A photo captured by The Advocate photographer Hilary Scheinuk shows Faulk, a former LSU and NFL running back, and a man wearing a Texas A&M shirt fighting on the field as fans rushed the field after the game.
An LSU spokesman told ESPN the unidentified man punched LSU special assistant coordinator Steve Kragthorpe in the chest. Kragthorpe has Parkinson’s disease and a pacemaker.
The team is gathering more information on the incident, the spokesman said.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is reported saying he wasn’t aware of the scuffle.
An A&M spokesman told ESPN that the team is reviewing the video of the incident. No comment has been made.
Faulk starred at Carencro High School and rushed for 4,557 yards in 41 games for the Tigers. He played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowl rings.
