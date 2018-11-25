Juvenile carjacked by two other juveniles in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says two juveniles were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Central City.
A juvenile female was approached by two male juveniles in the 2400 block 6th Street around 6:50 p.m. One of the suspects pulled her from he vehicle and attacked her. The victims says she then felt an unknown object touch the back of her ear. The suspects jumped in the victim's vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.
Police later apprehended the two suspects in the 1500 block of Freret Street. They also recovered the victim’s vehicle in the 1300 block of South Derbigny Street.
