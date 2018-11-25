Jags clinch SWAC Championship appearance with Bayou Classic win

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars will head to Alcorn State to play for the SWAC Championship after defeating Grambling State 38-28 in the 45th Annual Bayou Classic.
Southern lost two fumbles to Grambling, but the turnovers weren’t enough to help the defending SWAC champions get ahead of the Jags.
The Jags converted 4 of 10 third downs compared to the Tigers' 1 of 10 attempts.
Grambling rushed for only 94 yards. The Jaguar offense was in peak form, completing 9/15 in the air for 233 yards and 247 on the ground.
The SWAC championship game will be held at Alcorn State on December 1 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU and the WatchESPN app.
