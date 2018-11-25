FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy weather on Sunday before cold front this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A storm system and cold front will impact the local area Sunday to close out our weekend.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather for a portion of our viewing area. Damaging winds and a stray tornado are the main concerns.
Scattered t-showers will be off and on throughout much of the day Sunday. Rainfall totals will be very manageable with many receiving less than 0.1″. A strong Canadian cold front will push through this evening drying things out and cooling temperatures down considerably. The afternoon high Sunday will reach 76 degrees.
The morning low Monday will be 42 degrees. There will be a definite chill to the air this evening and tomorrow morning as winds will stay breezy from the north. You’ll want the coats and jackets for the first half of the work/school week. Morning lows will flirt with a light freeze Tuesday. Areas north and east of Baton Rouge Tuesday morning may indeed see a brief light freeze.
A rapid warm up will occur to end the week with highs back into the 70s by Thursday. With the warm temperatures in place, our next storm system will have some energy to work with as it arrives Saturday. While severe weather is not a guarantee at this time, we do think it is in the realm of possibilities at this time. So stay connected with the First Alert Storm Team in the coming days as we fine tune next weekend’s forecast.
