Body found in Red River, SPD investigates

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating a case of a body found in a river in Shreveport.
The incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 900 block Fant Parkway Service Road.
According to SPD, reports came in about a deceased person found along the bank of the Red River near Charles and Marie Hamel Memorial Park.
Authorities were able to recover the body of the male from the river. The victim’s identity has not yet been released as police are working to identify him.
This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as we learn more information.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.