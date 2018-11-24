Walker police remind residents to watch out for porch pirates this holiday season

A porch pirate captured by ring in Amarillo in August. (Source: Ring)
By WAFB Staff | November 24, 2018

(WAFB) - As shoppers gear up for holiday shopping, local authorities are reminding residents to do what they can to avoid holiday thefts.

The Walker Police Department sent out the reminder on Saturday morning saying it’s the time to watch out for package-swiping porch pirates.

The department advised to not leave your packages unattended on your doorstep, and suggested getting your packages delivered to local stores and drop-off facilities.

If you’re expecting a delivery at your home, arrange for friends, family or neighbors to accept of pick up your deliveries.

In addition, police say you should avoid leaving valuables where they can be seen from the street and to report any suspicious vehicles driving through your neighborhood to the police department.

