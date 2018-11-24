Tigers look for strong finish, 10-win season at Texas A&M

“We’re going to have to be light in the box, heavy in the box,” said Fisher anticipating the chess match that could take place for the Aggies' Senior Day. “We’re going to have to mix things up and confuse the quarterback as much as we can,” Fisher added as Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) tries to earn a share of second place in the SEC West behind Alabama, with the school’s first win over LSU since the Aggies joined the SEC.