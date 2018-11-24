Tigers look for strong finish, 10-win season at Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Jimbo Fisher helped LSU to a 2003 BCS national championship and was targeted as a replacement for Les Miles before Ed Orgeron took over the helm for the Tigers, so the Aggies' head coach will be a focus of attention Saturday night in College Station, when he faces his former team for the first time since he left Baton Rouge after the 2006 season.
LSU (9-2, 5-2) can earn it’s first 10-win season since 2013 when it had Odell Beckham, Junior teaming with Jarvis Landry and Jeremy Hill for an offense that has struggled since Zach Mettenberger departed, but Joe Burrow has a chance to be the quarterback that delivers a double-digit win season, if his offensive line and the Tigers game plan can outmatch Fisher’s Aggies, who are No.2 in the nation limiting opponents to 80 yards rushing per game.
“We’re going to have to be light in the box, heavy in the box,” said Fisher anticipating the chess match that could take place for the Aggies' Senior Day. “We’re going to have to mix things up and confuse the quarterback as much as we can,” Fisher added as Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) tries to earn a share of second place in the SEC West behind Alabama, with the school’s first win over LSU since the Aggies joined the SEC.
