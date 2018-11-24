Southern can end series losing skid, earn trip to SWAC Championship in Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars can end a losing streak to arch-rival Grambling and earn another shot at Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship Game with a win in the Superdome at The Bayou Classic. Grambling has dominated the series and the SWAC under head coach Broderick Fobbs, but Southern (6-3, 5-1) can put an end to that if the Jaguars continue their winning streak that has reached four games since a 20-3 loss at Alcorn in September.
Quarterback Ladarius Skelton has fueled a strong finish to 2018, while Grambling (6-4, 4-2) stumbled in losses to Prairie View (a team SU beat 38-0 to start its streak) and Alcorn. A Tigers victory in the Dome would pull GSU even with the Jaguars and give them the head-to-head tiebreaker for a trip to Lorman next week for the title game that has been altered to feature on campus venues. The G-men also lost a road game to the Braves 33-26.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.