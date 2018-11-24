Small Business Saturday promises big sales for local shops

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - 'Tis the season to be jolly, and local businesses are hoping you’ll keep them in mind for the holidays as they prep for Small Business Saturday.
"The thing about Small Business Saturday is it’s designed to bring attention to small businesses, because small businesses are the core,” said Howard White.
White is the owner of Top Choice, a local business specializing in Southern University merchandise. He says Small Business Saturday is an important day for communities because it reminds people to think locally. However, White says hopes it’s not just for one day.
“Saturday is to bring highlight to small businesses, but we need you 365 [days of the year],” said White.
Small Business Saturday started in 2010 to boost sales at local businesses, which some believe are key to thriving communities.
“It just keeps local money in the community and in the system, it keeps everybody going so that everybody can be happy and continue to support the community," said James Newkirk, a manager at Front Yard Bikes.
Newkirk says shopping locally not only helps the businesses, it also affords people the opportunity to enjoy something as simple as bike riding.
“We want to make sure that everyone can ride a bicycle and that they have a safe bicycle to ride,” said Newkirk.
Business owners say consumers are sure to find what they are looking for locally no matter what their taste is.
“You will definitely find many unique items... there are so many gift options that you can find here at The Foyer… we hope everybody just comes on out and really uses that opportunity to really support the community,” said Laura Brignac, owner of The Foyer.
You’ll be surprised at the treasures you may find when shopping locally.
For a list of local small businesses to support, visit www.sba.gov
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.