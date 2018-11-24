Playoffs Week 3 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Friday, November 23.
#1 West Monroe
#8 Ruston
=====
#5 East Ascension
#4 Ehret
=====
#3 Acadiana
#6 Zachary
=====
#7 Terrebonne
#2 Destrehan
=====
#1 Karr
#9 Bastrop
=====
#5 Lakeshore
#4 Neville
=====
#3 St. Martinville
#6 Leesville
=====
#7 Northwood-Shreveport
#2 Warren Easton
=====
#1 Iota
#8 North Webster
=====
#5 Union Parish
#4 Sterlington
=====
#3 Kaplan
#6 Lake Charles Prep
=====
#26 Madison Prep
#2 Eunice
=====
#1 Many
#8 Vidalia
=====
#5 Welsh
#20 DeQuincy
=====
#3 Ferriday
#6 St. Helena
=====
#23 Franklin
#2 Amite
=====
#1 Oak Grove
#8 Oberlin
=====
#5 West St. John
#4 Logansport
=====
#3 Kentwood
#6 Basile
=====
#7 Delhi
#2 Haynesville
=====
#1 John Curtis
#5 Evangel Christian
=====
#3 Archbishop Rummel
#2 Catholic
=====
#1 U-High
#5 De La Salle
=====
#3 St. Thomas More
#2 St. Charles
=====
#1 Notre Dame
#5 Newman
=====
#6 Catholic - New Iberia
#2 Country Day
=====
#1 Southern Lab
#4 Lafayette Christian
=====
#3 Vermilion Catholic
#2 Ascension Catholic
=====
