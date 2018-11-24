Playoffs Week 3 Scores: 2018

Playoffs Week 3 Scores: 2018
Sportsline Scores
By Mykal Vincent | November 23, 2018 at 6:31 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 6:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Friday, November 23.

Class 5A - Quarterfinals

#1 West Monroe

#8 Ruston

=====

#5 East Ascension

#4 Ehret

=====

#3 Acadiana

#6 Zachary

=====

#7 Terrebonne

#2 Destrehan

=====

Class 4A - Quarterfinals

#1 Karr

#9 Bastrop

=====

#5 Lakeshore

#4 Neville

=====

#3 St. Martinville

#6 Leesville

=====

#7 Northwood-Shreveport

#2 Warren Easton

=====

Class 3A - Quarterfinals

#1 Iota

#8 North Webster

=====

#5 Union Parish

#4 Sterlington

=====

#3 Kaplan

#6 Lake Charles Prep

=====

#26 Madison Prep

#2 Eunice

=====

Class 2A - Quarterfinals

#1 Many

#8 Vidalia

=====

#5 Welsh

#20 DeQuincy

=====

#3 Ferriday

#6 St. Helena

=====

#23 Franklin

#2 Amite

=====

Class 1A - Quarterfinals

#1 Oak Grove

#8 Oberlin

=====

#5 West St. John

#4 Logansport

=====

#3 Kentwood

#6 Basile

=====

#7 Delhi

#2 Haynesville

=====

Division I - Semifinals

#1 John Curtis

#5 Evangel Christian

=====

#3 Archbishop Rummel

#2 Catholic

=====

Division II - Semifinals

#1 U-High

#5 De La Salle

=====

#3 St. Thomas More

#2 St. Charles

=====

Division III - Semifinals

#1 Notre Dame

#5 Newman

=====

#6 Catholic - New Iberia

#2 Country Day

=====

Division IV - Semifinals

#1 Southern Lab

#4 Lafayette Christian

=====

#3 Vermilion Catholic

#2 Ascension Catholic

=====

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.